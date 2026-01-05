Incarnate Word visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Staveskie’s 27-point showing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-6, 3-2 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-9, 1-4 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-6, 3-2 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-9, 1-4 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Tahj Staveskie scored 27 points in Incarnate Word’s 73-56 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Vaqueros are 3-4 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks eighth in the Southland with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Filip Brankovic averaging 1.5.

The Cardinals have gone 3-2 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Harold Woods averaging 5.1.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Washington is averaging 8.4 points for the Vaqueros. Koree Cotton is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Davion Bailey is averaging 22.1 points for the Cardinals. Staveskie is averaging 18.4 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

