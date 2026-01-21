Incarnate Word visits Houston Christian following Elliott’s 20-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-8, 6-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-11, 3-6 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-8, 6-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-11, 3-6 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays Houston Christian after Jorja Elliott scored 20 points in Incarnate Word’s 66-53 win over the Northwestern State Lady Demons.

The Huskies have gone 4-2 at home. Houston Christian averages 19.4 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cardinals are 6-3 in Southland play. Incarnate Word ranks seventh in the Southland with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Raimi McCrary averaging 7.8.

Houston Christian averages 63.2 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 69.6 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 62.6 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 68.9 Houston Christian gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Booth is averaging 11 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Jordan Jackson is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elliott is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 10.1 points. Brynn Lusby is shooting 53.8% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 56.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 63.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

