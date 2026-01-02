Incarnate Word takes on Houston Christian following Pyke’s 26-point outing

Houston Christian Huskies (5-8, 1-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-6, 2-2 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-8, 1-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-6, 2-2 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Houston Christian after Jordan Pyke scored 26 points in Incarnate Word’s 79-70 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Cardinals have gone 6-0 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks second in the Southland with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Glover averaging 2.6.

The Huskies are 1-3 against conference opponents. Houston Christian is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Incarnate Word averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 17.7 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Kylin Green is averaging 12 points and 5.3 assists for the Huskies. Ryan Bartley is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.