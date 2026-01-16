Incarnate Word puts home win streak on the line against Northwestern State

Northwestern State Lady Demons (9-7, 6-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-8, 5-3 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cardinals take on Northwestern State.

The Cardinals are 5-2 in home games. Incarnate Word averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lady Demons have gone 6-2 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Incarnate Word averages 62.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 62.5 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 64.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 70.7 Incarnate Word gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raimi McCrary is averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Brynn Lusby is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Vernell Atamah is averaging 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Lady Demons. Nya Valentine is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Lady Demons: 6-4, averaging 60.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

