Incarnate Word plays SFA, aims to break road losing streak

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-8, 3-4 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-3, 6-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word will aim to stop its eight-game road skid when the Cardinals take on SFA.

The Lumberjacks are 8-0 in home games. SFA has an 11-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinals are 3-4 in conference games. Incarnate Word is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SFA averages 79.0 points, 6.9 more per game than the 72.1 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game SFA gives up.

The Lumberjacks and Cardinals match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Thompson is averaging 16.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Lumberjacks. Narit Chotikavanic is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davion Bailey is averaging 20.3 points for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

