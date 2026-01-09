Incarnate Word plays Lamar after Lusby’s 21-point performance

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-7, 4-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-6, 4-2 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-7, 4-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-6, 4-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits Lamar after Brynn Lusby scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 75-63 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Lamar Cardinals have gone 6-0 in home games. Lamar is ninth in the Southland scoring 62.8 points while shooting 39.6% from the field.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 4-2 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Lamar scores 62.8 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 70.8 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaila Forman is averaging 10.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Lamar Cardinals. Kamryn Wilson is averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Incarnate Word Cardinals, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Lusby is averaging 10 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lamar Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 63.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Incarnate Word Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.