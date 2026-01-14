Incarnate Word hosts East Texas A&M following Ellison’s 21-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (7-7, 3-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-8, 4-3 Southland) San Antonio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

East Texas A&M Lions (7-7, 3-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-8, 4-3 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits Incarnate Word after Tiani Ellison scored 21 points in East Texas A&M’s 60-55 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Cardinals have gone 4-2 in home games. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland in rebounding averaging 30.6 rebounds. Raimi McCrary leads the Cardinals with 8.2 boards.

The Lions are 3-4 in conference play. East Texas A&M ranks second in the Southland with 15.7 assists per game led by Cora Horvath averaging 3.6.

Incarnate Word is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 39.3% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

The Cardinals and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCrary is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jorja Elliott is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Horvath is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.7 points and 3.6 assists. Ellison is averaging 15.1 points, six rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 61.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

