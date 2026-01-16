Incarnate Word faces Northwestern State, aims to halt 3-game skid

Northwestern State Demons (6-11, 4-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-9, 3-5 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (6-11, 4-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-9, 3-5 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word comes into the matchup with Northwestern State as losers of three straight games.

The Cardinals are 7-0 on their home court. Incarnate Word is third in the Southland scoring 77.3 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Demons have gone 4-4 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State ranks fifth in the Southland shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Incarnate Word is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 48.3% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 72.4 points per game, 1.3 more than the 71.1 Incarnate Word gives up to opponents.

The Cardinals and Demons square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is shooting 39.8% and averaging 19.6 points for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chris Mubiru is averaging 7.7 points for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.