Incarnate Word faces Lamar following Staveskie’s 21-point showing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-7, 3-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-8, 2-4 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-7, 3-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-8, 2-4 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits Lamar after Tahj Staveskie scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 80-67 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Lamar Cardinals are 3-3 on their home court. Lamar is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 3-3 in Southland play. Incarnate Word has a 3-4 record against teams over .500.

Lamar averages 71.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 72.7 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 12.9 more points per game (81.1) than Lamar gives up (68.2).

The Lamar Cardinals and Incarnate Word Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Lee Jr. is averaging 14.6 points for the Lamar Cardinals. Andrew Holifield is averaging 12.6 points and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Davion Bailey is averaging 21.3 points for the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Staveskie is averaging 18.4 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lamar Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Incarnate Word Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.