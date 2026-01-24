Imariagbe’s 24 points, 11 rebounds lead Wright State past Northern Kentucky 88-80

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Imariagbe had 24 points and 11 rebounds in Wright State’s 88-80 victory against Northern Kentucky…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Imariagbe had 24 points and 11 rebounds in Wright State’s 88-80 victory against Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

Michael Cooper shot 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to add 21 points for the Raiders (13-8, 8-2 Horizon League). TJ Burch went 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding four steals.

Dan Gherezgher Jr. led the Norse (14-8, 6-5) with 30 points. Donovan Oday added 14 points and LJ Wells finished with 14 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

