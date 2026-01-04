Imariagbe, Burch lead Wright State to 81-77 victory over IU Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Imariagbe and TJ Burch both had 19 points to guide Wright State to an 81-77 victory…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Imariagbe and TJ Burch both had 19 points to guide Wright State to an 81-77 victory over IU Indianapolis on Sunday.

Imariagbe added five rebounds for the Raiders (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League). Burch hit 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Logan Woods hit two 3-pointers and scored 13.

The Jaguars (4-13, 0-6) were led by Kyler D’Augustino, who recorded 31 points and five assists. Jaxon Edwards added 15 points and Maguire Mitchell scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

