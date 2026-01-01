Illinois State wins 73-47 over Evansville

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Chase Walker scored 22 points as Illinois State beat Evansville 73-47 on Thursday. Walker had eight…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Chase Walker scored 22 points as Illinois State beat Evansville 73-47 on Thursday.

Walker had eight rebounds for the Redbirds (12-3, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Ty’Reek Coleman added 12 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and grabbing six rebounds. Landon Wolf went 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Bryce Quinet led the Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. The Purple Aces extended their losing streak to six in a row.

Illinois State took the lead for good with 8:21 remaining in the first half. The score was 46-28 at halftime, with Walker racking up 16 points. Illinois State pulled away with a 21-2 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 32 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.