Illinois State hosts Evansville after Runner’s 26-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (4-11, 2-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-8, 2-3 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Illinois State after Camryn Runner scored 26 points in Evansville’s 75-70 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Redbirds are 7-0 on their home court. Illinois State scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Purple Aces are 2-2 in conference games. Evansville has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

Illinois State averages 72.9 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 74.1 Evansville gives up. Evansville’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Illinois State has given up to its opponents (42.2%).

The Redbirds and Purple Aces meet Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doneelah Washington is shooting 47.7% and averaging 14.5 points for the Redbirds. Grace Nelson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Logan Luebbers Palmer is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 11.9 points. Runner is averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

