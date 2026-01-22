Illinois State defeats Northern Iowa 59-54

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Boden Skunberg’s 20 points helped Illinois State defeat Northern Iowa 59-54 on Wednesday night. Skunberg also…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Boden Skunberg’s 20 points helped Illinois State defeat Northern Iowa 59-54 on Wednesday night.

Skunberg also had eight rebounds for the Redbirds (14-6, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Ty’Reek Coleman scored eight points while going 2 of 3 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Chase Walker had seven points and shot 1 of 5 from the field and 5 for 5 from the foul line.

Ben Schwieger led the Panthers (12-8, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Northern Iowa also got 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Will Hornseth. Leon Bond III also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Illinois State went into the half ahead of Northern Iowa 24-16. Skunberg put up eight points in the half. Skunberg scored Illinois State’s last six points as the Redbirds finished off a five-point victory.

