Illinois plays No. 24 Nebraska following Wallace’s 29-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-5, 3-5 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-5, 3-5 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois faces No. 24 Nebraska after Berry Wallace scored 29 points in Illinois’ 74-71 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Cornhuskers are 10-2 in home games. Nebraska has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Fighting Illini have gone 5-3 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois scores 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game.

Nebraska makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Illinois averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Nebraska allows.

The Cornhuskers and Fighting Illini face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Britt Prince is averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cornhuskers. Amiah Hargrove is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Wallace is averaging 19.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Maddie Webber is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.