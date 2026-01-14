Ilic scores 18 as Sam Houston takes down Jacksonville State 77-62

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Veljko Ilic had 18 points in Sam Houston’s 77-62 victory against Jacksonville State on Wednesday night.…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Veljko Ilic had 18 points in Sam Houston’s 77-62 victory against Jacksonville State on Wednesday night.

Ilic added seven rebounds for the Bearkats (10-7, 2-4 Conference USA). Damon Nicholas Jr. scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Justin Begg had 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil led the way for the Gamecocks (8-9, 3-3) with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Jacksonville State also got 14 points and two steals from Anthony Bryant. Emondrek Erkins-Ford had nine points.

Sam Houston took the lead for good with 8:17 remaining in the first half. The score was 34-22 at halftime, with Begg racking up seven points. Sam Houston outscored Jacksonville State by three points over the final half, while Ilic led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points,

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

