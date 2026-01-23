Ikhiuwu leads Wofford against Mercer after 20-point performance

Wofford Terriers (10-9, 4-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-7, 2-2 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford…

Wofford Terriers (10-9, 4-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-7, 2-2 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Mercer after Queen Ikhiuwu scored 20 points in Wofford’s 80-56 win against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 6-2 in home games. Mercer has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers have gone 4-1 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is the SoCon leader with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ikhiuwu averaging 4.9.

Mercer’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.2 per game Mercer gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talia Kemp is averaging 6.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bears. Abby Holtman is averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games.

Ikhiuwu is averaging 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Terriers. Gabby Mundy is averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

