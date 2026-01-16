Idaho visits Weber State after Saine’s 23-point outing

Idaho Vandals (10-7, 2-2 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (10-8, 4-1 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (10-7, 2-2 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (10-8, 4-1 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on Idaho after Tijan Saine scored 23 points in Weber State’s 91-80 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Wildcats are 7-3 in home games. Weber State averages 84.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Vandals have gone 2-2 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is fourth in the Big Sky allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Weber State makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Idaho averages 5.4 more points per game (80.7) than Weber State gives up (75.3).

The Wildcats and Vandals meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saine is averaging 14.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Wildcats. Edwin Suarez is averaging 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the last 10 games.

Brody Rowbury is averaging 9.3 points and six rebounds for the Vandals. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Vandals: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

