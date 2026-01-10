Idaho takes down Montana State 92-89 after trailing by 18 at halftime

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Kolton Mitchell and Biko Johnson each scored 23 points to help Idaho defeat Montana State 92-89…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Kolton Mitchell and Biko Johnson each scored 23 points to help Idaho defeat Montana State 92-89 on Saturday.

Idaho trailed 48-30 at halftime, then scored 62 points in the second half. The Vandals took the lead for good on Mitchell’s 3-pointer with 1:19 remaining, making it 86-84.

Mitchell shot 8 for 18 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Vandals (10-6, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Biko Johnson shot 9 for 14, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Brickner shot 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jed Miller led the Bobcats (9-8, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Chris Hodges added 18 points for Montana State. Patrick McMahon also had 16 points. The loss broke the Bobcats’ five-game winning streak.

