Idaho State visits Thompson and Montana

Idaho State Bengals (10-10, 3-4 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (11-9, 5-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays Idaho State after Tyler Thompson scored 21 points in Montana’s 81-65 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Grizzlies are 7-4 in home games. Montana ranks third in the Big Sky with 16.2 assists per game led by Money Williams averaging 5.5.

The Bengals have gone 3-4 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Montana averages 80.4 points, 6.4 more per game than the 74.0 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Montana allows.

The Grizzlies and Bengals face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te’Jon Sawyer is averaging 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Williams is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Caleb Van De Griend is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bengals. Jamison Guerra is averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

