Idaho State puts road win streak on the line against Idaho

Idaho State Bengals (10-5, 3-1 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (11-5, 2-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits Idaho looking to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Vandals have gone 5-1 in home games. Idaho ranks seventh in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Bengals are 3-1 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 64.0 points per game and is shooting 40.1%.

Idaho makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). Idaho State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Idaho allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyra Gardner is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 13.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals. Hope Hassmann is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Tasia Jordan is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bengals. Piper Carlson is averaging 9.7 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 61.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

