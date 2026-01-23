Idaho State hosts Waddington and Montana

Montana Lady Griz (5-13, 2-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-6, 5-2 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Montana Lady Griz (5-13, 2-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-6, 5-2 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on Idaho State after Avery Waddington scored 20 points in Montana’s 51-50 victory against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals are 5-2 on their home court. Idaho State ranks third in the Big Sky in rebounding with 35.9 rebounds. Piper Carlson paces the Bengals with 7.9 boards.

The Lady Griz have gone 2-5 against Big Sky opponents. Montana has a 2-10 record against opponents over .500.

Idaho State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Montana gives up. Montana has shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 36.0% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

The Bengals and Lady Griz square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maeva Gauffrenet is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 6.2 points. Tasia Jordan is averaging 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Waddington is averaging 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Lady Griz. Jocelyn Land is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Lady Griz: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.