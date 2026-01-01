Idaho State hosts Sacramento State after Johnson’s 26-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (4-8) at Idaho State Bengals (7-6) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -10.5;…

Sacramento State Hornets (4-8) at Idaho State Bengals (7-6)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on Idaho State after Prophet Johnson scored 26 points in Sacramento State’s 100-88 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Bengals are 4-1 in home games. Idaho State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Hornets have gone 0-7 away from home. Sacramento State is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Idaho State makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Sacramento State’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Idaho State has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The Bengals and Hornets match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Kheil is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 10.6 points. Caleb Van De Griend is shooting 60.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 46.8% and averaging 16.5 points for the Hornets. Jahni Summers is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

