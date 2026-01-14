Idaho State hosts Idaho following Johnson’s 23-point game

Idaho Vandals (10-6, 2-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-8, 2-2 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (10-6, 2-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-8, 2-2 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Idaho State after Biko Johnson scored 23 points in Idaho’s 92-89 victory against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bengals are 5-2 in home games. Idaho State is third in the Big Sky with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Van De Griend averaging 2.4.

The Vandals are 2-1 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 81.5 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

Idaho State averages 77.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 73.5 Idaho allows. Idaho averages 7.8 more points per game (81.5) than Idaho State gives up to opponents (73.7).

The Bengals and Vandals meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Van De Griend is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bengals. Martin Kheil is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kolton Mitchell is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Vandals. Johnson is averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Vandals: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.