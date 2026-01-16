Idaho State hosts Huie and Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (3-14, 1-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-8, 3-2 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (3-14, 1-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-8, 3-2 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on Idaho State after Kiree Huie scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 91-80 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals are 6-2 in home games. Idaho State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 1-3 in conference play. Eastern Washington is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Idaho State averages 77.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 84.3 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Idaho State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Van De Griend is scoring 13.3 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bengals. Jamison Guerra is averaging 14.1 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Alton Hamilton IV is averaging 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Isaiah Moses is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 77.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

