Idaho hosts Montana State following King’s 27-point game

Montana State Bobcats (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-6, 1-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Montana State Bobcats (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-6, 1-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits Idaho after Christian King scored 27 points in Montana State’s 68-64 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals are 5-1 in home games. Idaho is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats are 3-0 in conference games. Montana State is 4-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Idaho scores 80.8 points, 11.6 more per game than the 69.2 Montana State gives up. Montana State scores 6.2 more points per game (78.7) than Idaho allows (72.5).

The Vandals and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Rowbury is averaging 9.2 points and six rebounds for the Vandals. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jed Miller is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 steals. Patrick McMahon is averaging 15 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.