Hurt leads Illinois State against Murray State after 26-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (7-6, 1-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-2, 1-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (7-6, 1-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-2, 1-0 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits Murray State after Kya Hurt scored 26 points in Illinois State’s 105-64 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Racers are 4-0 on their home court. Murray State scores 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Redbirds have gone 1-1 against MVC opponents. Illinois State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Murray State averages 83.0 points, 17.2 more per game than the 65.8 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 71.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 75.9 Murray State allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halli Poock is shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 17.7 points and 3.1 assists. Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is shooting 55.4% and averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Addison Martin is scoring 14.2 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Redbirds. Doneelah Washington is averaging 13.2 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.