Hurley’s 18 help Vermont take down Maine 67-62

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley had 18 points in Vermont’s 67-62 victory over Maine on Thursday. Hurley went 8…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley had 18 points in Vermont’s 67-62 victory over Maine on Thursday.

Hurley went 8 of 14 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Catamounts (11-7, 3-0 America East Conference). Sean Blake scored 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 7 of 7 at the free-throw line and added six assists. Ben Johnson had 14 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Gus Yalden posted 11 rebounds, eight points and two blocks.

The Black Bears (3-16, 1-3) were led in scoring by Keelan Steele, who finished with 17 points and five rebounds. TJ Biel added 12 points and seven rebounds for Maine. Logan Carey also put up eight points, seven assists and three steals.

The Catamounts led 32-30 at the half. They were shut out for nearly five minutes in the second half, falling behind by 12 points after a 13-0 run from the Black Bears. They responded with a 16-3 run to take the lead with 8:49 remaining and never relinquished it.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.