Hurley scores 26 as Vermont defeats Bryant 62-52

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — TJ Hurley’s 26 points helped Vermont defeat Bryant 62-52 on Saturday.

Hurley shot 8 for 16 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Catamounts (13-8, 5-1 America East Conference). Gus Yalden scored 14 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line.

The Bulldogs (6-14, 2-4) were led in scoring by Aaron Davis, who finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bryant also got 13 points from Timofei Rudovskii. Keegan Harvey also had 10 points.

