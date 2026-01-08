Hurley leads Vermont against Binghamton after 20-point outing

Binghamton Bearcats (4-12, 0-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (9-7, 1-0 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Binghamton Bearcats (4-12, 0-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (9-7, 1-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -19.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts Binghamton after TJ Hurley scored 20 points in Vermont’s 80-61 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Catamounts are 4-2 on their home court. Vermont is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bearcats are 0-1 in conference play. Binghamton is eighth in the America East with 28.6 rebounds per game led by Zyier Beverly averaging 5.2.

Vermont’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 68.4 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 73.4 Vermont allows to opponents.

The Catamounts and Bearcats face off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is averaging 14.4 points for the Catamounts. Hurley is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackson Benigni is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.5 points. Beverly is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

