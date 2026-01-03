Hunter’s 21 help Central Arkansas beat Stetson 93-73

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 21 points helped Central Arkansas defeat Stetson 93-73 on Saturday. Hunter added five assists…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 21 points helped Central Arkansas defeat Stetson 93-73 on Saturday.

Hunter added five assists for the Bears (7-8, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ty Robinson scored 20 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor and 3-for-3 from the line. Cole McCormick went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Hatters (5-10, 1-1) were led by Jamie Phillips Jr., who posted 22 points. Stetson also got 14 points from Ethan Copeland. Collin Kuhl had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

