Hunter scores 32, Central Arkansas beats Eastern Kentucky 90-81

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter scored 32 points as Central Arkansas beat Eastern Kentucky 90-81 on Saturday.

Hunter added seven rebounds for the Bears (12-10, 7-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ty Robinson scored 13 points and added three steals. Luke Moore had 12 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Jayden Harris led the way for the Colonels (7-16, 3-7) with 16 points and six rebounds. Jackson Holt added 16 points for Eastern Kentucky. MJ Williams had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

