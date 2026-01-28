Hunter scores 31, Central Arkansas defeats Queens 100-90

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 31 points led Central Arkansas over Queens 100-90 on Wednesday night. Hunter shot 12…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 31 points led Central Arkansas over Queens 100-90 on Wednesday night.

Hunter shot 12 of 18 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Bears (11-10, 6-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Luke Moore shot 4 of 5 from the field and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points. Cole McCormick also scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds.

The Royals (12-10, 7-2) were led by Carson Schwieger, who posted 17 points. Yoav Berman added 16 points and seven assists for Queens. Maban Jabriel finished with 16 points.

