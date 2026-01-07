Hunter leads Central Arkansas against Bellarmine after 21-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (7-8, 2-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (5-9, 0-2 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Arkansas Bears (7-8, 2-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (5-9, 0-2 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits Bellarmine after Camren Hunter scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 93-73 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Knights are 3-2 on their home court. Bellarmine is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 2-0 in conference matchups. Central Arkansas is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Bellarmine’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 78.0 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 80.9 Bellarmine gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 21.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. Brian Waddell is shooting 65.2% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games.

Hunter is averaging 16.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Ty Robinson is averaging 16.8 points, six rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 24.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

