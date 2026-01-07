Hull leads Abilene Christian against Tarleton State after 21-point performance

Tarleton State Texans (7-7, 1-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-5, 1-1 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (7-7, 1-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-5, 1-1 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Tarleton State after Payton Hull scored 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 69-67 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Abilene Christian is sixth in the WAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Meredith Mayes averaging 4.8.

The Texans are 1-2 in WAC play. Tarleton State is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Abilene Christian makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Tarleton State has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Tarleton State scores 9.2 more points per game (67.1) than Abilene Christian gives up (57.9).

The Wildcats and Texans face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Davis is averaging 4.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats. Hull is averaging 18.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games.

Gia Adams is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

