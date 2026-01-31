Huibregtse scores 29 in Bradley’s 87-73 win against Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Alex Huibregtse had 29 points in Bradley’s 87-73 win over Drake on Saturday. Huibregtse went…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Alex Huibregtse had 29 points in Bradley’s 87-73 win over Drake on Saturday.

Huibregtse went 10 of 14 from the field (9 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Braves (15-8, 8-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Kai Yu scored 12 points while going 5 of 5 from the field. Jaquan Johnson shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. Montana Wheeler also scored 10 points.

Jalen Quinn led the way for the Bulldogs (12-11, 6-6) with 32 points. Andrew Alia added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Drake.

Bradley took the lead with 9:12 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Yu led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 41-35 at the break. Huibregtse scored 26 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

