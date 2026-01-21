Hughes, Boston University defeat Lafayette 77-73 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Sam Hughes scored a career-high 23 points, with six coming in overtime, as Boston University knocked off…

BOSTON (AP) — Sam Hughes scored a career-high 23 points, with six coming in overtime, as Boston University knocked off Lafayette 77-73 on Wednesday.

Trailing 64-62, Hughes was fouled with 4.7 seconds left in regulation. He made the first free throw and missed the second, but he secured the rebound and sank a jumper to tie it at 64-all.

Hughes added six rebounds for the Terriers (8-12, 3-4 Patriot League). Michael McNair scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Ben Defty finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Leopards (5-15, 2-5) were led in scoring by Caleb Williams, who finished with 24 points and three steals. Andrew Phillips added 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Lafayette. Shareef Jackson had 17 points, two steals and four blocks.

BU entered halftime down 39-30. McNair paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Defty led Boston University with 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

