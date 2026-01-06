Huff scores 24 points and sparks late rally to push West Virginia past Cincinnati 62-60

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Honor Huff made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, and West Virginia used a late run…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Honor Huff made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, and West Virginia used a late run to beat Cincinnati 62-60 on Tuesday night.

Moustapha Thiam’s dunk stretched Cincinnati’s lead to 57-52 with 4:46 to play. It was more than two minutes later before Huff hit a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 run to give West Virginia a 62-57 lead with 11 seconds left. Huff added a pair of free throws, and Treysen Eaglestaff also made a 3 and two free throws during the surge.

Jizzle James’ 3-pointer for Cincinnati capped the scoring with three seconds left. He then forced a turnover but missed from long range to end it.

Huff shot 7 of 14 from the field and 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. Chance Moore added 14 points for West Virginia (10-5, 1-1 Big 12). Eaglestaff finished with 10 points, and he and Huff combined for 15 of the Mountaineers’ 37 rebounds.

Jalen Celestine scored 15 points on five 3-pointers to lead Cincinnati (8-7, 0-2). Day Day Thomas added nine points and five assists.

Cincinnati scored 18 points from 15 West Virginia turnovers, but the Mountaineers were 11-of-23 (48%) shooting from 3-point range while the Bearcats hit 12 of 35 (34%).

Up next

West Virginia: The Mountaineers will look to win consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 3 with a home matchup against No. 22 Kansas on Saturday.

Cincinnati: At No. 25 UCF on Sunday.

