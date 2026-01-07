Hubbard scores 30, Mississippi State tops Oklahoma 72-53 for sixth straight win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard racked up 30 points, Achor Achor grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds, and Mississippi State…

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard racked up 30 points, Achor Achor grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds, and Mississippi State took down Oklahoma 72-53 on Wednesday.

Hubbard was 11-for-22 from the field and 7-for-9 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (10-5, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who won their sixth straight game. It was his third 30-point outing of the season and second in a row. He ranked seventh in Division I in points per game (22.5) heading into the matchup.

Quincy Ballard and Ja’Borri McGhee chipped in with 10 points each and Jamarion Davis-Fleming grabbed 10 rebounds.

The teams battled throughout the first half, heading to the locker rooms tied at 27. Mississippi State pulled away with a 14-1 run early in the second half, and closed the game on a 12-4 run.

Each team had shooting struggles, with the Bulldogs managing 42% from the field and 13% from deep. Oklahoma was 31% and 15%, respectively.

The Sooners (11-4, 1-1) saw their five-game winning streak come to an end. Xzayvier Brown and Tae Davis each scored 13 points, and Derrion Reed and Nijel Pack each added 11.

Up next

Mississippi State visits Kentucky and Oklahoma visits Texas A&M, both on Saturday.

