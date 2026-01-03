Hubbard scores 22 as Abilene Christian knocks off Utah Valley 85-68

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard had 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 85-68 victory against Utah Valley on Saturday. Hubbard…

Hubbard also added 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Wildcats (9-6, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference). Joseph Venzant shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line to add 15 points. Rich Smith went 6 of 13 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding seven assists and three steals.

Tyler Hendricks led the Wolverines (12-4, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Jackson Holcombe added 12 points, six assists and two steals for Utah Valley. The Wolverines broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

