Hubbard scores 10 of his 38 points in OT to lift Mississippi State over Texas 101-98 in SEC opener

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 10 of his career-high-tying 38 points in overtime and Mississippi State beat Texas 101-98 on Saturday night in a Southeastern Conference opener.

Hubbard had the first basket in overtime and his three-point play with 2:05 remaining gave Mississippi State (9-5) a 96-90 lead. Tramon Mark stole the ball and scored after hitting a 3-pointer in a 6-0 run that followed, and Texas (9-5) tied it with 51 seconds left.

Hubbard buried a go-ahead 3-pointer 12 seconds later following a Bulldogs’ timeout, and then made two free throws with six seconds remaining. Simeon Wilcher missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Texas.

Hubbard, who had 20 points by halftime to help Mississippi State take a 48-43 lead into intermission, made 10 of 31 shots with six 3-pointers and hit 12 of 15 at the free-throw line. Jayden Epps totaled 27 points on 9-for-21 shooting and added five assists. Achor Achor finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds off the bench in the Bulldogs’ fifth straight victory.

Dailyn Swain led Texas with career highs of 34 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out. Mark had 20 points and Matas Vokietaitis scored 19.

Texas took its first lead since midway through the first half when Chendall Weaver buried a 3-pointer to put the Longhorns ahead 66-65 with nine minutes left.

Epps hit a 3-pointer two minutes later to pull Mississippi State even at 73-all. Jordan Pope answered with a layup and the Longhorns upped their advantage to 86-79 with 2:17 remaining.

Hubbard hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to two and Brandon Walker tipped in a Hubbard miss with 17 seconds left to tie it at 86. Pope missed a 3 with two seconds to go to force OT.

Up next

Texas: At No. 19 Tennessee on Tuesday.

Mississippi State: Hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday.

