Hubbard, Mississippi State Bulldogs to visit Sutton, LSU Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-10, 2-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (13-7, 1-6 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-10, 2-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (13-7, 1-6 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Hubbard and Mississippi State take on Marquel Sutton and LSU on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 9-2 on their home court. LSU averages 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-5 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is third in the SEC with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Ballard averaging 5.0.

LSU’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 15.3 points and 6.6 assists for the Tigers. Max Mackinnon is averaging 16.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games.

Hubbard is averaging 21 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.