Hubbard leads Mississippi State against Texas after 22-point showing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-5) at Texas Longhorns (9-4)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits Texas after Josh Hubbard scored 22 points in Mississippi State’s 94-56 victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Longhorns are 7-1 in home games. Texas is fourth in the SEC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 2.3.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 away from home. Mississippi State scores 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Texas’ average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State scores 8.6 more points per game (79.9) than Texas gives up (71.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matas Vokietaitis is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hubbard is averaging 21.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 89.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

