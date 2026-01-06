Hubbard leads Mississippi State against Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-5, 1-0 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-5, 1-0 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on Oklahoma after Josh Hubbard scored 38 points in Mississippi State’s 101-98 overtime win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 in home games. Mississippi State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Sooners have gone 1-0 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma scores 87.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.1 points per game.

Mississippi State makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Oklahoma has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Sooners match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 22.5 points and 3.8 assists. Jayden Epps is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

Nijel Pack is shooting 50.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Sooners. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Sooners: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

