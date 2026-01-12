Hubbard leads Mississippi State against No. 13 Alabama after 20-point outing

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 1-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 1-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts No. 13 Alabama after Josh Hubbard scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 92-68 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1 at home. Mississippi State has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Crimson Tide are 1-2 in conference play. Alabama is third in the SEC scoring 93.5 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

Mississippi State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Alabama allows. Alabama scores 16.7 more points per game (93.5) than Mississippi State gives up to opponents (76.8).

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 22.8 points and 3.8 assists. Jayden Epps is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

Aden Holloway is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 18.6 points and 3.8 assists. Labaron Philon is shooting 51.6% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 93.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.