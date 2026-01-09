Hubbard leads Mississippi State against Kentucky after 30-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-5, 2-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-6, 0-2 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-5, 2-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-6, 0-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces Kentucky after Josh Hubbard scored 30 points in Mississippi State’s 72-53 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Wildcats have gone 8-2 at home. Kentucky is fourth in the SEC with 17.5 assists per game led by Denzel Aberdeen averaging 3.1.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in SEC play. Mississippi State is 4-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kentucky’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Kentucky allows.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is averaging 15.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Aberdeen is averaging 9.4 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Quincy Ballard is averaging 6.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Hubbard is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

