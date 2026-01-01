Howell’s 22 points, 16 rebounds powers Washington to upset win over No. 6 Michigan

SEATTLE (AP) — Avery Howell had 22 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead Washington to a 64-52 win…

SEATTLE (AP) — Avery Howell had 22 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead Washington to a 64-52 win over No. 6 Michigan on Thursday night.

Sayvia Sellers added 11 points in the Huskies’ first win over a Top 10 opponent since beating No. 9 Oregon State in 2024.

Washington (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to three games in part by outrebounding the Wolverines 43-27.

Michigan (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten), playing at Hec Edmundson Pavilion for the first time since 2005, was led by Syla Swords with 15 points and Olivia Olson with 12, including back-to-back baskets late in the fourth quarter that pulled the Wolverines within five.

Washington held the Big Ten’s top-scoring offense to 33% shooting.

Michigan’s only other loss this season was to No. 1 UConn on Nov. 21, 72-69.

The Huskies opened the game on an 8-0 run and kept Michigan scoreless until Kendall Dudley made a free throw with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter. The Wolverines responded with a 9-0 spurt to take their first lead.

Late in the second quarter, Washington went on an 11-0 run while holding Michigan to 1-of-10 shooting to build a 14-point lead with 1:31 remaining in the half. The Huskies led 31-18 at halftime, limiting the Wolverines to 21% shooting.

Michigan closed within five during a 12-1 run in the fourth quarter after back-to-back Washington turnovers led to consecutive baskets by Olson with 1:08 remaining. Howell answered with a layup to push the lead back to seven and to start a 7-0 run.

Up next

Michigan: Returns home to host Minnesota on Monday.

Washington: Hosts No. 24 Michigan State next Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.