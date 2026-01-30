Howard hosts Norfolk State after Clark’s 30-point outing

Norfolk State Spartans (10-11, 5-1 MEAC) at Howard Bison (15-7, 5-1 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk…

Norfolk State Spartans (10-11, 5-1 MEAC) at Howard Bison (15-7, 5-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces Howard after Da’Brya Clark scored 30 points in Norfolk State’s 69-58 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bison have gone 6-0 at home. Howard is 6-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spartans are 5-1 in conference games. Norfolk State leads the MEAC with 11.8 assists. Jasha Clinton leads the Spartans with 3.8.

Howard makes 39.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). Norfolk State averages 62.8 points per game, 0.6 more than the 62.2 Howard allows.

The Bison and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zennia Thomas is averaging 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bison. Zoe Stewart is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Clinton is averaging 13.6 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

