Howard beats North Carolina Central 83-69

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Harris’ 20 points helped Howard defeat North Carolina Central 83-69 on Saturday.

Harris had 13 rebounds for the Bison (11-8, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ose Okokie scored 19 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Cedric Taylor III shot 7 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Tekao Carpenter led the way for the Eagles (7-12, 3-1) with 21 points. Gage Lattimore added 14 points for NC Central, and Khouri Carvey had 10 points and two blocks.

