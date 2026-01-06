Houston faces Kansas State in conference showdown

Kansas State Wildcats (8-8, 1-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (6-8, 0-3 Big 12) Houston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas State Wildcats (8-8, 1-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (6-8, 0-3 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TK Pitts and Houston host Taryn Sides and Kansas State in Big 12 action Wednesday.

The Cougars have gone 4-3 at home. Houston is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 1-2 in Big 12 play. Kansas State is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Houston is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Kansas State allows to opponents. Kansas State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Houston gives up.

The Cougars and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pitts is averaging eight points, 7.2 rebounds and two steals for the Cougars. Briana Peguero is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Sides averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Nastja Claessens is shooting 56.5% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.